The secret mass burial of the EndSARS protesters is one of the many surprises to come – Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a senior lawyer in Nigeria, said the leak by the Lagos State Government of the secret mass burial of 103 victims of the EndSARS protest in October 2020 is one of many surprises to come.

Adegboruwa stated this in an interview with Channels Televisions’ Law Weekly program on Saturday.

It would be recalled that Adegboruwa was a member of the Lagos State Judicial Inquiry Panel led by Justice Doris Okuwobi on restitution to victims of SARS-related abuses and other matters.

According to him, no one in Nigeria would say they do not know that there were deaths on the night of October 20, 2020.

“The memo released by the Lagos State Ministry of Health is one of the many surprises that people will still see over time as long as the government does not accept the reality of the events of October 20, 2020,” he said.

On the night of October 20, 2020, soldiers stormed the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, where youths had gathered to protest police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

But Adegboruwa said: “Maybe the challenge is the quantum or the number of deaths.

“But to say generally that there were no deaths or that there was no bloodshed in any form as a result of the shots fired by members of the Nigerian Army is to do a disservice to the souls of those affected.

The controversial incident sparked worldwide outrage and was criticized by human rights groups such as Amnesty International.

A leaked memo to the Lagos State Ministry of Health, which showed that the state government had approved N61 285 000 for the mass burial of 103 people identified as EndSARS victims in 2020, sparked outrage.

The memo, dated July 19, 2023, contained the steps to be taken to manage the funds after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s approval.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health later confirmed the letter in a statement last Sunday.

But the ministry insisted that the bodies did not come from the Lekki Customs Station but were collected by the Lagos State Environmental Health Unit (SEHMU) from areas such as Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo, and Ajah.

Source: Vanguard

