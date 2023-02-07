The Scarcity Of Cash And Fuel Is The More Reason You Should Go Out And Vote On The Election Day- Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has commented on the concerns expressed in some quarters about the influence of fuel and money shortages on the upcoming elections.

During an interview, Arise TV asked Peter Obi that “Nigerians are concerned about whether or not this election would take place. Although INEC has maintained that the election dates are sacred and that elections will go place, some argue that the combined forces of petrol and cash shortages appear to be a plan to sabotage the process “.

Peter Obi expressed optimism about free and fair elections. He went on to say that PVC is used to cast ballots rather than cash, and that the absence of both is another reason why Nigerians should vote.

Peter Obi, in his own words: “I’m not sure how the lack of cash affects that; will they use cash or a voters card? There are now even more reasons for them to vote. I don’t see why there should be a cash shortage if we start doing things differently, unless the money is being used for something else with which I disagree. The scarcity of cash and fuel is even a more reason you should go out and vote on the election day.All of these aspects of fuel shortages can be improved “.

