The Same People Who Refused To Accept That Buhari Defeated Them Are Now Saying Buhari’s Influence Can’t Work For Tinubu In The North- Keyamo Drags PDP

Ahead of the next month’s presidential election, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has taken out his time to drag some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who claimed that President Buhari’s influence can’t work for Tinubu in the North.

While speaking, Mr Keyamo made it known that some individuals who refused to accept that Buhari defeated Atiku Abubakar fair and square in 2019 election, are the same set of people who are saying that Buhari’s influence will not work for Bola Tinubu in the north.

Festus Keyamo made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Thursday evening. Speaking further, Mr Keyamo noted that they were thinking that Buhari truly had no influence, thereby urging them to remain one place so as not to create confusion.

As we head towards the next month’s presidential election, most Nigerian, especially members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have claimed that President Buhari’s influence will not help Tinubu to win the forthcoming presidential election, which they said was the major reason why he alleged that the federal government wants to use the redesigning of Naira notes to scuttle the forthcoming election.

