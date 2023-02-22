This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Same Party Wike Said He Can Never Be Part Of Them Is The One He Is Now Promoting -Shaibu Claims

The aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Phrank Shaibu has again claimed that the governor of Rivers state is promoting a party which he had once said he will never be a part of them.

The special assistant on public communications for the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar noted that governor Wike had in the past openly talked against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, but has now found himself in a timid manner, embracing them.

Phrank Shaibu said he had now gone beyond just secretly embracing the party to supporting the presidential candidate of their party, being, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that it should be an embarrassing thing to do.

In nos words… “Wike should be ashamed that after he had openly denigrated the APC has a cancerous political party, which he can never be part of, is the same Wike, who is not only embracing the cancer called APC timidly but also promoting the candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu”

Recall that there has been claims that the governor of Rivers state may be supporting the candidacy of the APC, after the fallout with the presidential candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar.

Content created and supplied by: TaurusBaby (via 50minds

News )

