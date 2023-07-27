“The Same Emefiele Who Allegedly Disobeyed Court Order To Reverse Naira Policy” – Daddy Freeze

In a recent live video, Nigerian journalist, Daddy Freeze, expressed his concerns about the actions of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele. He highlighted that the same Emefiele, who was allegedly accused of disobeying a court order to reverse the naira policy, is now the subject of public sympathy as the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly failed to follow a court order granting him bail.

Daddy Freeze criticized Emefiele’s decision to change the naira during the 2023 election season, resulting in severe hardship for ordinary Nigerians as the currency became scarce. He suggested that some individuals may have believed Emefiele’s actions were a political favor to a particular party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The outspoken influencer questioned whether Emefiele had followed due process entirely during the naira policy change and expressed concern for the suffering of the poor under his leadership. The matter has been further complicated, with some people adding tribal sentiments to the issue.

He said: “We are too emotional. Now let me tell you what I suspect; a lot of people who supported Peter Obi believe that Emefiele did them a favor because they believed that the other party did not have the money to bribe in the 2023 presidential election. That is your business, I don’t care what I care about is that the poor suffered under Emefiele.

“They rushed to change the currency (naira). Did the CBN follow due process entirely with Emefiele? The poor suffered under Emefiele. I have never cried for myself is it now Emefiele that I should pity? The same Emefiele who allegedly disobeyed court order to reverse the naira policy is the same person that Nigerians are crying for because the DSS did not obey court order for his bail. The same masses are crying over Emefiele because they have sentimentally made it look like a tribal issue now. Did Emefiele obey the court with the naira?”

[Start watching video from 19:57]

