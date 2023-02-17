The Same El-Rufai Who Disobeyed Court Order & Demolished Buildings Is Also Criticizing Buhari -Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Daniel Bwala while talking with Channels Television said that governor Nasir El-Rufai shouldn’t criticize president Buhari for disobeying court order on naira notes policy. He said that governor El-Rufai had also disobeyed court orders severally in the past.

While he was talking, he said “The same El-Rufai who went against court orders in Kaduna state is the same person criticizing president Buhari for disobeying court orders about naira policy. El-Rufai has disobeyed court orders several times and I can list them all for you”.

He continued “El-Rufai went against court order that restrained him from demolishing buildings of citizens in Kaduna state, he also went against court order that restrained him from sacking school teachers in Kaduna state”.

“El-Rufai had gone against court orders in several occasions as a governor in Kaduna state, but he’s still the same person fighting against president Buhari for going against court orders”. Daniel Bwala also mentioned several other court orders that governor El-Rufai had breached in the past, and said that he shouldn’t even criticize Buhari because he’s also a typical example of a politician that had breached court orders in the past.

