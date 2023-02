The Same Cash Citizens Are Struggling To Get, EFCC Got N32m New Notes From Politicians -Oseni Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Same Cash Citizens Are Struggling To Get, EFCC Got N32m New Notes From Politicians -Oseni Rufai

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip