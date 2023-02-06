NEWS

The Sadists Whose Balls Emefiele Is Wearing Are The Greater Evil, We Will Blow Them Apart- FFK

The former Aviation Minister and a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that there are some individuals backing the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in whatever action he has taken or planning to take, stating it clearly that they will blow them apart soon.

Speaking further, the former Aviation Minister made it known that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, doesn’t have the balls to do what he is doing presently on his own, claiming that he is wearing someone elses balls to do what he is doing now.

In addition, Mr Fani-Kayode claimed that those who are using the CBN Governor are the greater evil, making it known that they will blow them apart and rock their world.

Lately, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been continuously attacked and criticised by some Nigerians, most especially those in the ruling All Progressives Congress, claiming this this scarcity of cash being faced by Nigerians is the plan of the cabal to scuttle the forthcoming presidential election and prevent their Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from winning the election.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

