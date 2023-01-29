The Sacrifice That APC Made That Was Difficult For Us In Our Party- Seyi Makinde

The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, praised the All Progressives Congress (APC) on their choice of presidential candidate.

Seyi Makinde, in an interview with Channels, claimed that the members/governors of the APC gave up their ambition and zoned the presidency to the South, but that the PDP was unwilling to do the same.

According to his analysis “The APC governors get my highest praise.

Some examples of governors include El Rufai, Buni, and Yahaya Bello. They proclaimed, “Let us come together, let all of us sacrifice our wish, let the president be allocated to the south” (Come together, give up your desires, move the president to the south). Okay, so what happened to our get-together? The integrity governors are not trying to establish their rightness by saying things like “our constitution can go to locations,” even if they are aware that such a statement is false.”

