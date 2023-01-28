NEWS

The Sacrifice That APC Made That Was Difficult For Us In Our Party- Seyi Makinde Reveals

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has revealed the commendable act that the All Progressive Congress, APC, did while choosing their presidential candidate that the PDP failed to do

Seyi Makinde, while speaking during an interview on Channels said the APC members/Governors sacrificed their ambition and zoned the presidency to the South but the PDP couldn’t do that

According to him ” I must give kudos to the governors on the platform of APC.Governors like El Rufai, Buni, and Yahaya Bello. They came together and said for the unity of this country, let us come together, let all of us sacrifice our ambition, let the presidency be zoned to the south but what happened in our party? We were saying our constitution can go to places and I don’t think that is right another thing is that we the integrity governors are not trying to prove that we are right or wrong but we are standing on the principle and when standing on the principle you don’t care if you are right or wrong “

