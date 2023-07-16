‘The S/East Complain That They Have Only 5 States, They’re Lucky They’ve Only 5 States’ – Baba-Ahmed

The Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Hakeem Baba – Ahmed, has said that the people of the South East region are actually lucky that they have only five (5) states within the zone (Punch).

NEF Spokesman, Hakeem Baba – Ahmed.

Baba – Ahmed, who made this assertion recently, while decrying the cost of governance within the northern region, declared; “The people of the Southeast complain that they have only five (5) states. They are lucky they have only five (5) states… They don’t have the number of governors we have. We (North) have 19 Governors, including the weight of the federal government. So, governance alone takes a huge part of the resources of the North.”

The NEF Spokesman, who visibly expressed the thought that the cost of governance took a lot of the North’s resources, alluded to the fact that compared to the north which had 19 states, the South east was lucky due to the fact that the region only had to sustain 5 states in terms of governance cost.

Image credit: Punch

