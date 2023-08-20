‘The Russians Have Come In And They Are Also On Their Way Into Niger’ – Amb Aminu Wali

The Former Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali has alleged that the Russians are reportedly on their way into Niger. According to Sun paper, Ambassador Wali argued that the Coupists in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have got the support of the external forces. He explained further that the military interventions made by Nigeria in Sao Tome and Gambia are different from this scenario. According to him, it’s difficult to engage in warfare with Niger due to the closeness between both nations.

He said, ”The Coupists are not prepared to leave. The Coupists have taken on. In fact, they have created a problem in our sub-region. Already, they were three being run by the military and already, the Russians have come in and they are also on their way into Niger. I’m sure they are talking to them. Sao Tome and Gambia, they are two different issues. But here, for us, it is very, very difficult. The closure of the borders that were imposed is biting both Niger and Nigeria.”

