The Rulers Have Managed To Convince People That They’re Enemies, Igbo Is Hating On Yoruba- Farotimi

A Nigerian lawyer and Political analyst, Mr Dele Farotimi, has noted that Nigerian political rulers have managed to convince Nigerians that they are enemies and the Igbos are hating Yorubas, the Yorubas are hating Hausas, the Hausas are hating Fulanis, while those politicians at the national assembly who are not from one ethnic nationality are united for their personal interest.

Mr Farotimi made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television, as he was reacting to the recent increment in the pump price of petrol.

He said: “The rulers have managed to convince the people that they are enemies, the Igbo is busy hating on Yoruba, the Yoruba is busy hating on Hausa, the Hausa is busy hating on the Fulani, everybody is hating on themselves, but the people sharing ₦70bn at the National Assembly are not from one ethnic nationality.”

Furthermore, he noted that those in power want us to keep bearing and hoping that tomorrow will be better, but it has never gotten better on the account of the government, noting that the pain is systematic and deliberate.

Reacting to the statement that was made by Bayo Onanuga earlier today, Mr Farotimi made it known that Bayo Onanuga has the right to say anything he wants to say, but his statement doesn’t change anything at all.

Going with the type of hardship most Nigerians are passing through now as a result of this recent hike in the price of petrol, it is expected that the relevant stakeholders should do something, so as to reduce the sufferings of Nigerians.

