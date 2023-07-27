The right time to use hand brake while on the wheels

Using the handbrake also known as the parking brake or emergency brake is essential for ensuring the safety of your vehicle and preventing it from rolling when parked. Here’s when to use the handbrake according to Mechanicbase.

Parking on an incline: Always engage the handbrake when parking on an incline, regardless of whether your vehicle has an automatic or manual transmission. This prevents the car from rolling downhill and adds an extra layer of security.

Manual transmission: In manual cars, engage the handbrake whenever you park, even on flat surfaces. It relieves stress on the transmission and prevents unintended movement.

Automatic transmission: In automatic cars, it’s generally sufficient to shift the gear into Park (P) mode, as the transmission’s parking pawl holds the vehicle in place. However, it’s a good habit to use the handbrake as an additional safety measure, especially on inclines or when parking for an extended period.

During emergencies: In emergency situations where you need to stop suddenly, pulling up the handbrake can help bring the vehicle to a controlled stop. This technique is useful if your regular braking system fails.

Not in motion: Never engage the handbrake while the vehicle is in motion, as it can lead to loss of control and damage the braking system.

