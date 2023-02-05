The results of the presidential election will astound you- Bafarawa to El-Rufai.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Attahiru Bafarawa, a former governor of Sokoto State, has said that the result of the presidential election will surprise Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. Bafarawa made this statement.

Bafarawa made these comments in response to El-Prediction Rufai’s prediction that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), will prevail in the elections scheduled for February.

El-Rufai had predicted that Tinubu would become Nigeria’s next president, despite the fact that a number of individuals now residing in the Presidential Villa were seeking to sabotage his chances.

According to the governor, these groups are upset because Tinubu was able to emerge as the front-runner for the APC.

In response, Bafarawa said that El-Rufai cannot presume that Nigerians will vote for Tinubu because of his position.

Bafarawa, while speaking with the BBC Hausa Service, said that El-Statement Rufai’s was insulting to the people of the North as well as Nigerians.

“In addition, he came out and was boastfully proclaiming that Tinubu would win the election regardless of whether or not the people liked it.” Who is the source of his information that the whole northern region backs the APC?

“That’s simply his point of view.” Due to this, he has no grounds to brag about the North because everyone has their own candidates to support.

“We will surprise them; we will show them that this nation belongs to nobody, and the same goes for the north,” he stated. “We will show them that the north does not belong to anyone.”

