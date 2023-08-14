The Results Of The Last Election Were Clear Indications That Nigerians Are Fed Up With APC- Pastor Bakare

According to Vanguard , the outcome of the 2023 elections demonstrated that Nigerians are tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as stated by the Citadel Global Community Church’s Serving Overseer, Pastor Tunde Bakare.

The aftermath of the 2023 elections has revealed a weariness among Nigerians towards the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), according to Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church. Speaking during a State of the Nation Broadcast titled “Vice, Virtue & Time: Three Things That Never Stand Still,” Bakare emphasized that the APC has strayed from its founding principles. He drew attention to his own involvement as a stakeholder and nation builder in the formation of the APC, expressing his disappointment in the party’s current state.

Bakare highlighted the decline in the APC’s support base during the 2023 presidential election, compared to its performance in 2015 and 2019. He attributed the party’s retention of power partially to divisions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the emergence of the Obidient movement of the Labour Party, which disrupted the traditional support base of the PDP. He pointed out that even the APC’s victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission is currently being legally contested.

The pastor-politician lamented that the APC has transformed into a platform for power-seeking politicians lacking in ideology, who switch parties opportunistically. He recalled the APC’s original commitment to progressivism, marked by substantial investments in education and healthcare, inclusivity, and social mobility. However, Bakare argued that the current economic challenges faced by many Nigerians stem from the government’s adoption of “anti-people policies.”

