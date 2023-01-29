NEWS

The Results Of 2022 Presidential Election Is Predictable – Ezeife Emeka

With less than 30 days before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country, former Anambra state governor, Ezeife Emeka has said that the outcome of the election is predictable. 

It would be recalled that there are four The major candidates that are considered strong enough to win the election. The major candidates include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic, Mr Peter Obi of labour party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People, and Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress. 

Speaking during Sun Newspaper awards, Ezeife said God has answered the prayers of Nigerians.

Hear him “Our God almighty has shown us the light and the way. Our prayers is that he directs us for the right way to get salvation and freedom. There will be no interim Government. There will be election as scheduled and the result of the election is predictable.”

