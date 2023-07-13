“The Removal Of Fuel Subsidy Was Too Early, They should Have Removed It Gradually– Ayodele Reveals

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Spiritual Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently took to his social media platform to unveil a fresh prophecy with far-reaching implications for individuals across all economic strata in Nigeria. In regards to the country’s economy, he expressed his pessimism, stating that despite the numerous ministerial appointments being announced online, he does not foresee any improvements. According to him, the economic situation will remain stagnant, with the fall of the Naira affecting everyone.

Expanding on his prophecy, Primate Ayodele made an alarming claim that the Nigerian Government is contemplating the introduction of new legislation regarding internet accessibility. Concerned about the potential consequences, he urged the government to reconsider this decision. In his view, such a move could provoke widespread turmoil within the nation.

Maintaining his stance on the fuel subsidy removal, he said, “The removal of the fuel subsidy is too early. They should have removed it gradually and by testing it if it’s going to work. With the way they have removed it, that is how long Nigerians will cry in pains. Both the rich and the poor will be affected.”

