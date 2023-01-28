The Reason Why Tribunal Sacked Adeleke As Osun State Governor & Declared APC’s Oyetola Winner

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Sahara Reporters, Adeleke, who won July 16, 2022, Osun governorship election, was sacked by the Osun state election petitions tribunal and has now declared Oyetola of the APC, who petitioned the tribunal in August 2022, as the winner of the gubernatorial election.

The main reason Adeleke was dismissed was because the jury, which was presided over by Justice Tetse Kume, noted over-voting in the BVAS manipulation probe. Oyetola believed that Adeleke won due to over-voting at 749 polling stations in 10 local government districts in Osun State in July 2022, and after an investigation, the tribunal agreed with Oyetola’s argument. That led to Adeleke’s removal as Governor.

According to Tetse Kume, Oyetola’s number of votes was 314,931, and after the investigation, Adeleke had 219 , 666, and the court told INEC to give the return certificate to APC’s Oyetola and collect it from PDP Adeleke. The ruling caused a huge uproar on social media as many people believed that there was foul play in the investigation.

