The Reason We Are Not Campaigning For Atiku– Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike reiterated on Tuesday that the ongoing campaigns for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the state do not include the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Governor Wike stated that no agreement has been reached for the State to provide such level of support.

On Tuesday, Governor Wike spoke at the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council’s Local Government Campaign Flag-off Rally in Bonny Town.

“Go home and bear in mind that the PDP in Rivers State has taken the governorship, the senatorial, the House of Representatives, and the state assembly,” the Rivers State governor said.

“This is the election we’re holding here. These are the candidates who invited me to campaign for them. Nobody else advised me to run for him.

“I can’t force myself to campaign for you when you have not asked for it. These candidates have informed me, so I’ve come here to campaign. If someone asks you to work for him, you will do so. Will you force them to work for you if they don’t want to?”

Governor Wike stated that anyone who claims Rivers State is insignificant will face consequences for doing so.

The governor urged all residents of the state to be assured that no intimidation or propaganda will be used to divert attention away from the political path that has been chosen.

“Anyone who says Rivers State is unimportant will be peppered. We would not respect anyone who says he does not care about Rivers State.

“There is nothing like propaganda, nothing like intimidation, because nobody can intimidate us. We are extremely stable. We are extremely powerful.

“No State can point to us and predict what will happen here. Nobody is capable of doing so. So, I’ll say it boldly: I’m from Rivers State, I live in Rivers, and I’m content with Rivers. What matters is our State, which we have gathered.”

Follow me for more updates.

Jestop (

)