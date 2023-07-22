The Reason 2023 Election Came With A Different Result Is That APC Lost Some Good People To PDP– Sani

During a recent interview with TVC , Senator Shehu Sani, formerly representing Kaduna Central, discussed the political landscape and the outcome of the 2023 elections. He emphasized that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had held a dominant position for a period of eight years. However, during the 2023 elections, the party faced significant setbacks as it lost three senatorial seats to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). This electoral shift also resulted in the defection of many prominent APC members, including himself and others, to the PDP.

Senator Sani stated that the 2023 elections yielded a different outcome, with the APC experiencing reduced support across various government positions. In the House of Representatives, the PDP secured victory in 10 out of the 16 seats. He further explained that the defections to the PDP were not limited to himself; even the candidate who contested the governorship position in Kaduna State under the PDP had previously been associated with the APC. Similarly, many candidates who vied for senate and House of Representatives seats under the PDP were former APC members. This significant shift in party affiliations contributed to the altered election results.

In his remarks, Senator Sani expressed that the movement of several notable individuals from the APC to the PDP in Kaduna State had a substantial impact on the political landscape. The shift in allegiances was a crucial factor behind the change in electoral outcomes during the 2023 elections. He reiterated that the APC’s previous dominance in the region did not prevail in the recent elections, resulting in the loss of the three senatorial seats to the PDP and a notable shift in the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

He said, “So you can see how the APC lost some of its good people to the PDP in that state, and that was the reason why the 2023 elections came with a different result. The APC was dominant for 8 years, but when the 2023 election came, they lost the three senatorial seats to the PDP. Out of 16 members of the House of Representatives, the PDP won 10, and you can see in the presidential election also that the PDP won Kaduna State.”

Senator Sani talked about the significance of the 2023 elections, which saw a considerable realignment of political forces in Kaduna State. The APC’s hold on power for eight years was challenged, and they suffered significant losses to the PDP, including key positions in the House of Representatives. The defection of notable figures from the APC to the PDP played a pivotal role in shaping the election’s outcome and reflected a changing political landscape in the state.

