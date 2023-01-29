The Reality On Ground Is That Peter Obi Is A Non-Starter In The North- Hannatu Musawa

The deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Hannatu Musawa has dismissed the chances of Peter Obi winning the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News, the APC chieftain noted that Peter Obi does not have what it takes to win in the northern part of the country, let alone emerging as winner of the election.

She however noted that though Peter Obi is going to do a lot better than people give him credit for, he does not have a chance of winning in any part of the north.

Hannatu Musawa said “The Labour Party, as much as I admire Peter Obi, I appreciate his participation particularly in this cycle. His introduction in this cycle has opened up the conversation and it is strengthening our democracy.

“But, the reality on ground is that Peter Obi is a non-starter in the north. There is no chance on earth that Peter Obi can win anything in almost every part of the north, and that is the reality. As far as Peter Obi is concerned, he is going to do a lot better than people give him credit for.”

