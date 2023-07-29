NEWS

The Real Reason Why We Used The Statement ‘Let The Poor Breathe’ During The Plenary-Senate President

The president of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has revealed the real reason why the national assembly members used the statement ‘Let the poor breathe’ during a recent plenary at the national assembly

It is no longer news that a video which had Akpabio presiding over a plenary using the statement, surfaced online a few days ago and got several reactions from Nigerians

Several Nigerians who saw the video, condemned it stating that the Lawmakers shouldn’t have been joking with such a sensitive statement at this point In time

However, the former governor of Akwa Ibom state has revealed the reason why the statement was used

In a statement released by the media wing of the House of Senate, Akpabio said that the statement was used basically to halt the hike in electricity tariff

He said the motive behind the statement was never to make light of the hardship and sufferings of the Nigerian people

Kindly read the press statement below

