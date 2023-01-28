This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Real Number Of Votes Won By Adeleke After Osun’s Election Results Were Adjusted By The Tribunal

The Osun State Election Tribunal, presided over by Justice Tertsea Aorga Kume, found that overvoting was acknowledged by the witnesses consulted by both the petitioners and respondents, and that the election results announced by the first respondent, INEC, were thus illegal. Ademola Adeleke, the second respondent, was declared the winner, but the Tribunal determined that this declaration to be invalid.

Ademola Adeleke received 290,266 votes overall, whereas Oyetola received 314,921 votes, according to an adjustment made by the Tribunal after Oyetola was declared the winner of the Osun State gubernatorial election. Oyetola is thus declared to have won the Osun State Governor’s election in its entirety.

Oyetola received 24, 655 votes overall, surpassing Gov. Ademola Adeleke’s total by a large margin.

Below is the photos of how Ademola Adeleke’s vote was reduced.

