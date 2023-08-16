‘The Rain That Beat Okafor Will Still Beat Obinna’ – Dino Melaye Warns Those Dumping PDP For APC

Senator Dino Melaye, a candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi State governorship election scheduled for November, has advised politicians against switching parties.

Melaye specifically addressed his warning to PDP defectors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Melaye encouraged them to use caution because “the same rain that beat Okafor will still beat Obinna.”

“Those decamping from PDP to APC listen, the rain that beat Okafor will still beat Obinna,” he said on Twitter. Just a matter of time, really. Be prudent, SDM.

Sen. Dino Melaye, the PDP’s candidate for governor, has come under fire from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for allegedly defecting from the party in Kogi State’s Idah Local Government.

The ADC in the Idah LGA disintegrated and joined the PDP in support of Melaye.

Adaji John, the Kogi State Chairman of ADC, responded on Sunday, claiming that the PDP governorship candidate had been duped by con artists.

Contrary to rumours, he said, the ADC chairman for the Idah Council Area never visited Melaye, and some con artists had managed to swindle him.

John claimed that some people were attempting to blackmail the PDP chieftain.

