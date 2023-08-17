The question is that does Tinubu has a particular problem with retired army generals? – Dr Daniel Bwala

Dr Daniel Bwala, a Nigerian lawyer and PDP chieftain, said the question is whether President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a particular problem with retired army generals?

Daniel Bwala asked the question in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program when he was asked about his assessment of the appointed minister of Defence, former Governor Muhammed Badaru and minister of state defence, Bello Matawalle, because President Tinubu in his inaugural speech said he will tackle insecurity head on, and he took the move by retiring security chiefs and appointed new ones.

Bwala said he agree partially that someone does not have to be an expert in security before making him a minister of defence, however, he said the resume of Matawalle as minister of state for defence, he said there must be reason Asiwaju chose him because Asiwaju himself said he will replicate what he did in Lagos, which means other people should be assess base on what they have done. He said but Matawalle has not done anything in security. He said the case is similar to Badaru.

However, he said,

“The question is does the President has a particular problem with the retired army generals or retired security chiefs.”

Watch video (25:10)

