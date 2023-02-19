The Provocation By Buhari Is To Prevent The Election From Taking Place, We Must Fight It -Oshiomhole

The former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has condemned the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari for supporting new naira notes policy which he is indirectly using to cause provocations among Nigerians in other for them to see the APC government as bad and vote against Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. Adams Oshiomhole while speaking to supporters at Ward 5, Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State, revealed that the the new naira notes policy was a deliberate act by the Buhari-led administration in other for an interim government to rule after the election. Oshiomhole further disclosed that Buhari and his administration are not above the law and they should respect the supreme court by allowing Nigerians to continue spending the old naira notes if he doesn’t have an hidden agenda.

Additionally, Oshiomhole disclosed that ,”This provocation by Buhari is to prevent the election from taking place, we must fight it.” “We must defeat it and I’ll teach Nigerians how to fight it, but don’t go on riot because that’s what they want, they want Nigerians to cause riot so that they can form an interim government after the election”, he added.

Nevertheless, Oshiomhole stated that he is not in support of President Muhammadu Buhari for making Nigerians to suffer with the new naira notes policy. He added that Emefiele in which the current administration is using to achieve their purpose wasn’t appointed by APC and he is also making Nigerians to vote against Tinubu because he was not granted the opportunity to contest during APC primaries.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

