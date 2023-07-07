The protest in front of EU embassy was futile noises of conscienceless Abuja merchants – Shehu Sani

The Daily Trust paper reported yesterday that several demonstrators from different regions of Nigeria stormed the EU headquarters in Abuja on Thursday and asked that its report on the 2023 general elections be withdrawn.

According to reports, the protesters were affiliated with the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations and Good Governance and were holding placards and banners that read, “Nigerians reject EU’s election observer report,” “EU’s report is a scam,” “Too much blood in Nigeria,” and “Do not ignite war in Nigeria.”

More details revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had lost the public’s trust, particularly as a result of its failure to electronically upload the results of the presidential election as the commission had earlier promised, according to the EU Electoral Observer Mission (EUOM) to Nigeria’s final report, which stated that Nigeria’s 2023 general elections would not be credible.

On his official Twitter account this morning, Senator Shehu Sani, a former senator who served as the senator for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, responded to this. He claimed that the protest from yesterday was a meaningless and pointless noise made by heartless businesspeople.

He declared, “The demonstration in front of the EU Embassy in Abuja against the election report is a hollow and fruitless noise of conscienceless Abuja protest merchants. They are masked representatives of the depravity in our nation. The EU report is a compass that ought to direct us as we work to improve our system.

