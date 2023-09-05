The Protest Against Fuel Subsidy Removal During Jonathan’s Administration Was Mere Politics-Fayemi

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Kayode Fayemi has stated that the protest against fuel subsidy removal in 2012 was mere politics.

John Kayode Fayemi stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, September 5, while presenting his keynote address at a national dialogue.

Recall that on January 1, 2012, former President Goodluck Jonathan announced the removal of fuel subsidy by adjusting the pump price of petrol from N65 per litre to N141. The development generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians across the country then.

The Nation paper reported that Kayode Fayemi said; “the protest against fuel subsidy removal during former president Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in 2012 was mere politics.

He Said; “Today, I read former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s interview in The Cable saying our liberal democracy is not working and we need to revisit it. And I agree with him, we must move from a political alternative, I think we are almost at a dead end.”

He added; “All political parties in the country agreed and they even put in their manifesto that the subsidy must be removed. We all said the subsidy must be removed. But we in the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) at the time in 2012, we know the truth sir but it is all politics. That is why we must ensure that everybody is a crucial stakeholder by stopping all these”

The recent statement by Kayode Fayemi which was shared by The Nation paper on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

