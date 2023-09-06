NEWS

The Protest Against Fuel Subsidy Removal During Jonathan’s Administration Was Mere Politics’ -Fayemi

According to the Nation paper, Former Ekiti State Governor and All Progressives Congress Chieftain, Kayode Fayemi, has described the 2012 protest against fuel subsidy removal as a mere political move. Fayemi made this statement during a national dialogue event in Abuja on Tuesday, September 5.

Recalling the events of January 1, 2012, when former President Goodluck Jonathan announced the removal of fuel subsidy, increasing petrol prices from N65 to N141 per litre, Fayemi asserted that the protests during Jonathan’s administration were primarily political in nature.

He elaborated, stating, “Today, I read former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s interview in The Cable, where he mentioned that our liberal democracy is not working and needs reevaluation. I agree with him; we must move beyond political alternatives. I think we are almost at a deadlock.”

Fayemi continued, “All political parties in the country agreed and even included in their manifestos that the subsidy must be removed. We all stated that the subsidy must be removed. However, in the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) at the time in 2012, we knew the truth, but it was all politics. That’s why we must ensure that everyone becomes a critical stakeholder by ending all of this.”

His recent statement, shared by The Nation paper on its verified Twitter page, has sparked numerous reactions from Nigerians on social media.

