The Proposed N8,000 Subsidy Palliative Is A Lot To Many Families – Nasarawa State Governor, Sule

The executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has stated that the proposed #8,000 subsidy palliative is a lot to many families.

The executive Governor of Nasarawa State stated this on Friday when he appeared on Channels Television political programme anchored by Seun Okinbaloye.

Recall that the presidency had earlier announced plans to give out #8,000 to some families to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Channels Television, Governor Abdullahi Sule said; “The proposed N8,000 subsidy palliative is a lot to many families”

He added; “We were sharing only N5,000 and believe me there were so many people that were waiting for that N5,000 every month. Indeed there were some communities that were able to do some kind of contributions and they were able to do a lot in their various communities.”

He stated further; “So, N8,000 may not be so much money to some people, but it is a lot to so many other people who are from very poor families that don’t see N8,000 every month. So, the only thing is that let us identify those families,”

Source – Channels Television Verified Facebook Page

