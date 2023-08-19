The Proposed N500b Palliative Is Going To Add Triple Hardship, Pain, And Corruption-Primate Ayodele.

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent post on his TikTok page, shared a message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “The Proposed N500b palliative for 120 million Nigeria made by the government, is not in order. This is because the government did not seek confrontations and advice. They did not seek the face of God. On this note, The Proposed N500b Palliative Is Going To Add Triple Hardship, Pain, And Corruption. And of course, it will not be circulated as expected.

Speaking further he said “To ease the palliative and to be distributed appropriately, I expect a technocrat to be in charge of the economic team. This is a message from the Lord as it was written in 2 Chronicles 20:20 which says “And they rose early in the morning, and went forth into the wilderness of Tekoa: and as they went forth, Jehoshaphat stood and said, Hear me, O Judah, and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem; Believe in the LORD your God, so shall ye be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper.

