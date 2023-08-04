The Proposed Ministerial List Is Breach Of Fed. Character, No State Should Have 3 Ministers– Okonkwo

Mr. Kenneth Okonkwo, a veteran Nollywood actor and Labour Party Chieftain, has raised concerns about the proposed ministerial list presented to the Senate, stating that it goes against the federal character commission act.

He pointed out that some states in Nigeria have been allocated more than three ministerial positions, while others have not even received two. Okonkwo stressed that such an arrangement violates the principle of federal character, which aims to ensure equitable representation for all states and regions.

Expressing his views on Twitter, Okonkwo called on the Senators to be well-versed in the laws they create, as adherence to these laws is crucial for maintaining peace, order, and good governance in the country.

He also criticized the current APC-led government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, labeling it as the most tribalistic and nepotistic regime globally. According to him, the administration has deted from democratic principles and the rule of law.

President Tinubu recently submitted the ministerial list to the Senate for confirmation. The unequal distribution of ministerial nominees among states has sparked public concern, with some Nigerians urging the President to address the issue and uphold the federal character principle to promote unity and inclusivity in the country.

