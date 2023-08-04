The Problem With ECOWAS Planned War In Niger Is That It’s More Of Western Power Than Democracy – Sam Amadi

Former Imo state governorship candidate, Sam Amadi has reacted to the ongoing issue between the Economic Community Of West Africa State and the military Junta in Niger Republic

It is no longer news that the Millitary In the country has seized power from president Muhammed Bazoum

After the seizure, the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, placed some sanctions and restrictions on the country

However, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu after given the military leadership in the country a week untimatum, reversed the decision and sent some delegates from Nigeria to the country for a peace talk

However, Sam Amadi has now reacted to the ongoing issue

In a post that he made on his verified Twitter page on Friday, he said that the ECOWAS planned War in Niger Republic is more of western powers than for Democracy

