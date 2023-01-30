The Problem With Atiku Is He Thinks buhari Woke Up To Get 12M Votes Because Of Ethnicity- Keyamo

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has taken a quick swipe at the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

In a post released on his Twitter handle few hours ago, the Nigerian minister of state for Labour and Employment, accused Atiku Abubakar of banking on ethnicity to replicate what buhari was able to achieve in the north during his election.

He said Atiku Abubakar believes that since he is a northerner, he would be able to harvest the 12 million votes which president Muhammadu buhari was able to get from the north when he ran from office.

He however alleged that Atiku Abubakar would be disappointed because unlike president Muhammadu buhari who built a legacy of honesty over the years, the legacy of the former vice president is a direct of opposite of that of buhari.

“The problem with Atiku is he thinks buhari just woke up to get 12 million votes in the kitty from a section of the country because of ethnicity. No. buhari built a legacy of honesty & forthrightness over the years. Atiku’s legacies are DIRECT OPPOSITES of these” he wrote. Below is a screen capture of his post.

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru (via 50minds

News )

#Problem #Atiku #Thinks #buhari #Woke #12M #Votes #Ethnicity #KeyamoThe Problem With Atiku Is He Thinks buhari Woke Up To Get 12M Votes Because Of Ethnicity- Keyamo Publish on 2023-01-30 18:28:09