The problem with Atiku is he thinks buhari just woke up to get 12m votes because of ethnicity—Keyamo

The spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said the problem with the PDP Atiku Abubakar is he thinks president Mohammad buhari just woke up to get 12 million votes in the kitty from a section of the country because of ethnicity. He said “no, buhari built a legacy of honesty and forthrightness over the years and maintained Atiku’s legacies are the direct opposite of his opinion on his principal.

Keyamo made the revelation in a post on his verified Twitter page. The political activist has been an ardent supporter of the APC’s ‘reclaiming mandate’ struggle. And has also been staging awareness and sensitization including voter education.

Keyamo has been a hanger-head on other opposition political parties where both parties indulge in trading blames and other condemning factors about themselves in other to win more support from Nigerians that would be enough to sample their candidate as either winning the election or losing it.

