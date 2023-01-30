NEWS

The problem with Atiku is he thinks Buhari just woke up to get 12m votes because of ethnicity—Keyamo

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The problem with Atiku is he thinks buhari just woke up to get 12m votes because of ethnicity—Keyamo

The spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said the problem with the PDP Atiku Abubakar is he thinks president Mohammad buhari just woke up to get 12 million votes in the kitty from a section of the country because of ethnicity. He said “no, buhari built a legacy of honesty and forthrightness over the years and maintained Atiku’s legacies are the direct opposite of his opinion on his principal.

Keyamo made the revelation in a post on his verified Twitter page. The political activist has been an ardent supporter of the APC’s ‘reclaiming mandate’ struggle. And has also been staging awareness and sensitization including voter education.

Keyamo has been a hanger-head on other opposition political parties where both parties indulge in trading blames and other condemning factors about themselves in other to win more support from Nigerians that would be enough to sample their candidate as either winning the election or losing it.

Content created and supplied by: FlashUpdate2 (via 50minds
News )

#problem #Atiku #thinks #buhari #woke #12m #votes #ethnicityKeyamoThe problem with Atiku is he thinks buhari just woke up to get 12m votes because of ethnicity—Keyamo Publish on 2023-01-30 23:42:10



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

The Fight Between Tinubu And Buhari Is Entering A New Dimension – Dino Melaye Alleged

2 mins ago

We Are Lucky To Have Tinubu In APC, We Shouldn’t Look For Someone Else In Sokoto -Akeredolu Says

5 mins ago

Vote for my husband so I can become the first Yoruba first lady since 1999—Titi Abubakar

11 mins ago

Ex-INEC director claims APC acquired a tainted BVAS report in Osun.

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button