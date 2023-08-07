The problem in Edo State PDP is as a result of Obaseki’s unwillingness to jettison Shaibu- Don Pedro

A Chieftain of the PDP and Director of research and strategy to Atiku Abubakar, Don Pedro Obaseki has said that the problem in the Edo State chapter of the PDP is as a result of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s unwillingness to jettison his deputy, Philip Shaibu when both men were seeking for a second term on the platform of the PDP.

Don Pedro made the claim in light of the news of the rift between the Governor and his deputy.

Speaking on Democracy Today, Don Pedro said, “The problem in PDP in Edo State today is as a result of the unwillingness of Governor Obaseki to jettison Philip Shaibu. That is a matter of fact. I am saying this as one of the six people who were involved from February 2020 along with Oghiadome in the House of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi around 2 am. Senator Oyofo is alive, Senator Yisa Braimoh is alive. Unfortunately, Zakawanu Garuba is dead.

From there, it was insisted that Godwin must drop Philip. And Godwin said over my dead body. Senator Ehigie Uzamere was the go between Wike, Dan Orbih and the Governor’s side. I was like the Governor’s man Friday then.

And it was clear, Wike insisted, Godwin said no, if that is the case take your ticket.”

