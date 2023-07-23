The Principle Of Delayed Gratification Is An Anathema In A Land Ruled By Impunity- Dele Farotimi

The ongoing presidential election petition case at the court of appeal has become a prominent topic of discussion in the country recently. People are closely following the case, which involves the presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi, who are seeking to invalidate the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dele Farotimi, a lawyer and LP chieftain, expressed his views on the matter, emphasizing that the principle of delayed gratification is strongly opposed to the prevailing attitudes in the country. He believes that in a land where impunity governs, the idea of waiting patiently for rewards or results is not valued.

Taking to his page on Saturday, the spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign commented on the situation. He lamented the fact that in a society where wealth is accumulated without genuine effort and where shortsighted and corrupt individuals hold positions of power, the concept of delayed gratification is not embraced.

