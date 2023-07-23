The Principle Of Delayed Gratification Is An Anathema In A Land Governed By Impunity- Dele Farotimi

The current presidential election petition case before the court of appeals is one of the latest incidents that has sparked debate in the nation.

Nigerians are closely following the case in which Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory is being challenged by PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi at the presidential election petition court.

The notion of deferred gratification is abhorrent, according to lawyer and labour party chairman Dele Farotimi.

The spokesman for the OBIDATTI presidential campaign said on his website on Saturday that the idea of deferred gratification is inherently evil in a society where there is impunity.

Delay of satisfaction, according to him, is anathema when generational riches are earned without effort and where bad, narrow-minded, low characters rule with authority.

