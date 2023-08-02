“The Price Of Fuel/Ltr Should Not Be More Than N150 If Tinubu Had Managed Our Resources Well” – PDP

Some hours ago, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) addressed the press on recent issues affecting the health of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Honorable Debo Ologunagba, said, “President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu dashed the hope of Nigerians with his staged address in feeble defence of his badly planned and hurriedly-executed polices. If the president had managed resources well, the price of fuel per litre should not be more than one hundred and fifty naira (N150).”

Speaking further, Honorable Debo Ologunagba said, “the policies of the president have worsened economic hardship and uncertainty across the country in the last two months.”

Again, the PDP member said, “Tinubu’s speech is a horrifying reminder of APC’s bogus promises under him as National Leader in 2015 which turned out to be “pyramid of lies” among other myriads of counterfeit promises.”

Lastly, Honorable Debo Ologunagba said, “after comprehensively reviewing the speech of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we can say that it is merely aspirational and meant to mesmerize the citizens because it is completely bereft of any concrete plans to tackle the worsening insecurity, production issues, energy crisis and monetary challenge.”

What are your thoughts about this?

Musingreports (

)