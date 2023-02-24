The previous political offices held by the 4 major Presidential candidates

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In just one day and some hours, the 2023 Presidential election would be taking place, it is set to hold on Saturday 25th of February 2023. The election consists of 4 major contenders and they include, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of PDP, Peter Gregory Obi for LP and Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP. Let’s look at some of the previous political offices that they handled before they started contesting the Presidential election.

1) According to Punch papers, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is one of the Presidential candidates and he is contesting under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress. According to some articles of Vanguard papers, Bola Tinubu has been referred to as a former Governor of Lagos state who ruled the state from 1999 to 2007. He also served as a former Senator of Lagos West.

2) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is contesting the presidential election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party. According to Punch, he was a former Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service. The Nations papers has also reported that he was a former Vice President of Nigeria who served the country from 1999 to 2007.

3) Peter Obi is a presidential candidate contesting under the platform of the Labour Party, the Nations papers in it’s articles has called him a former two term Governor of Anambra state from the year 2007 to 2014. He was also a former Chairman of the South East Governors forum and a former Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Governors forum.

4) According to Punch in it’s articles, it has referred to Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso as a former Kano state Governor who is contesting under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party. He was a former Minister of Defence from 2003 to 2007. He was also a former Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District in 2015.

Sirax (

)