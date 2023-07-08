The Previous Administration Was a Little Too Inactive, That It Was Easy For Whoever Come After To Do Better – Ezekiel Nya Etok

As Nigerians and political analysts continue to assess the performance of the Tinubu administration within its first thirty days in office, prominent South-South politician and public affairs commentator, Ezekiel Nya Etok has come out to insist that the perceived woeful scorecard of the previous administration is making it easy for the present government to look like it has hit the ground running from day one.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Focus Nigeria’ program a few hours ago, Etok, who contested for the office the Akwa Ibom Governor on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the March 18 Gubernatorial elections, argued that though Tinubu’s policies and pronouncements have so far been commendable, there is need, however, to point out that the poor performance of the Buhari administration has left the President with no choice but to do the right things that would meet the People’s expectations after 8 years of economic downturn.

He said; “The truth is that hardly will we have had anybody coming into power that would not have done better than the previous Buhari administration, in terms of how we see things done based on our understanding of government and how governance should be.

The reason is that our immediate past president was a little too quiet and inactive, and it always took time for him to get things done. So, when the current President came, there were already a lot of expectations on him hitting the ground running, as well as a general belief that things would be different. This is a testament of how poorly the Buhari regime performed. It made it easy for whoever was coming next to do much better, especially in the eyes of the people.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 12:11).

