The Pressure Tinubu Is Facing Is Basically From Lagos Politicians—Dele Fulani

During an interview with Arise , Dele Fulani, National Cordinator and Conference of APC Support Group Coordinator, stated that the pressure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is facing is basically from Lagos politicians, not politicians from other parts of the country or the southwest. He added that the president should stop appointing people from only Lagos and focus on other parts of the southwest.

Dele Fulani stated that the politicians in Lagos are clamouring to become ministers, chairman, and other enticing positions. He, however, stated that Lagos State did not contribute to the Victory of the president if they should go by that.

According to him, “The sense of entitlement of Lagos politicians doesn’t go well with us because the pressure that Mr. President is facing is basically from Lagos politicians, not politicians from other parts of the country or the southwest. Everybody wants to be ministers from Lagos, and everybody wants to be this, and going by the Nigerian constitution, the president can only pick one from Lagos State, and by virtue of maybe picking from a zone, he can also at maximum pick two from Lagos, but everybody from Lagos wants to become ministers, so what happens to the rest of the southwest? Everybody wants to become chairman in Lagos; everybody wants to be chief executive of MDAs. It doesn’t work like that, so we advise Mr. President very seriously not to allow himself to be put under undue pressure by these individuals. The president should spread out; he’s a father of all.”

