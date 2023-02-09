The presidential race is a marathon, and PO is a third force, but he is struggling— Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, says that the presidential race is a marathon race, and the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Mr. Peter Obi, is a third force, but he is struggling to win.

He further stated that in most countries, we have only two political parties that are very strong and usually compete with themselves, but in the case of Nigeria, we seem to have a third force. “What I know for sure is that only the PDP candidate, who is from Adamawa state in Nigeria’s northeast, has what it takes to reposition the country,” he said.

According to him, Peter Obi and Asiwaju are very strong forces in this forthcoming presidential election, but only the candidate of the PDP has what it takes to reposition Nigeria. “The presidential race is a marathon race, and Peter Obi is a very strong force, but he is struggling to win,” he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Credit: Channels Television

Udohidongesit (

)