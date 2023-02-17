The presidential election is not about party; I do not belong to the LP, but I will vote PO-Ortrom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says that the presidential election is not about party, and he is not in the Labour party, but he is voting for the presidential candidate of the labor party, Mr. Peter Obi.

He further stated that everyone knows that I am also contesting for election, and I also have people who are contesting for different posts like the house of representatives, the house of assembly, and many others. “You people can vote for my party in any other post,” he said, “but as for the presidential candidate, I am voting for Peter Obi.”

According to him, I have people that are contesting for governors, the house of representatives, and the house of assembly, and I am pleading with everyone to vote for my party, which is the PDP, but as for the presidential candidate, vote for Peter Obi as our next president, he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Video credit: YouTube

Udohidongesit (

)