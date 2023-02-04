“The Presidential contest is between Atiku and Obi, Tinubu has nothing to offer” -Yakubu Dogara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has trimmed the potential presidents of the country to two which are one of Peter Gregory Obi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Dogara stated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), has nothing to offer Nigerians, who he says always dances at his campaign rallies because he has nothing to say.

Analysing them, he alleged that the former governor of Lagos State has staggering allegations of fraud and moral corruption against him which weighs down on his integrity and capacity.

On Obi, he ‘confessed’ not having much to say because, in his words, he doesn’t know Obi, a ‘reality’ which scares the daylight out of him (Dogara), as he ought to know lots at the level he has operated in Nigerian politics.

On Kwakwanso, Dogara maintained that the NNPP has not carried a nationwide campaign required for the presidency. This he said is the blot of chances of the NNPP welding any influence come February 25.

Conclusively, he said the crucial role Christians need to play is to examine the character of candidates running for offices, especially the highest office in the country and disallow those who are not a reflection of our moral ethos.

