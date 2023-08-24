The President works late into the night, I honestly wonder how many hours he sleeps at night- Umahi

Dave Umahi, Nigeria’s Minister of Works, recently praised President Bola Tinubu’s strong work ethic, noting that Tinubu works late into the night. Umahi also disclosed that he has begun a road inspection campaign across the nation, following a directive from President Tinubu during a meeting on Monday.

Speaking during an interview on Channels television, Umahi remarked, “The President works late into the night, I honestly wonder how many hours he sleeps at night and I can’t even challenge him on that (laughs). He directed that I should be on the road, the first day we spoke after the Inauguration. I was in the office for my reception and he directed me to visit all the roads across the country. I’ve started doing that and today I am going to Kaduna/Kano road and by Tuesday I will be touring the roads in the South West to see things for myself.”

Umahi elaborated that he was instructed to visit and assess all the roads throughout the country. Acting on this directive, he has already embarked on this mission. He mentioned, “I’ve started doing that and today I am going to Kaduna/Kano road and by Tuesday I will be touring the roads in the South West to see things for myself.”

Describing his recent activities, Umahi shared, “On Tuesday, I left Abuja at 2pm, inspecting the Abuja, Lokoja, and Benin roads and I saw the need why I should be on the road. I made a couple of observations and I wasn’t very satisfied with some of the contractors.”

Check the video 33:50

