The President works late into the night, I honestly wonder how many hours he sleeps at night– Umahi

Nigeria’s Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, commended President Bola Tinubu’s dedicated work ethic, highlighting how President Tinubu tirelessly engages in his duties, even late into the night. Umahi revealed that he has personally undertaken nationwide road inspections as per President Tinubu’s instruction during a recent meeting. Umahi humorously mentioned that he is intrigued by President Tinubu’s ability to work late into the night and doesn’t even dare to question the President’s sleeping patterns.

Umahi shared his experiences during an interview with Channels television. He detailed how, upon his instruction from President Tinubu, he embarked on a mission to inspect roads across the country. Umahi began this effort after his inauguration and has already covered a significant distance.

He recounted a specific instance when he departed from Abuja at 2pm on a Tuesday. He embarked on road inspections encompassing the Abuja, Lokoja, and Benin routes. During these visits, Umahi noted several areas where improvements were needed and expressed his dissatisfaction with the work of certain contractors. Dave Umahi’s statements emphasize President Tinubu’s commitment to his responsibilities and leadership role. Umahi also underscored his own dedication to assessing road conditions and addressing necessary improvements across the country, as instructed by President Tinubu.

In his words, “The President works late into the night, I honestly wonder how many hours he sleeps at night and I can’t even challenge him on that (laughs). He directed that I should be on the road, the first day we spoke after the Inauguration. I was in the office for my reception and he directed me to visit all the roads across the country. I’ve started doing that and today I am going to Kaduna/Kano road and by Tuesday I will be touring the roads in the South West to see things for myself.”

