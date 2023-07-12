The President We Have Today Is Not The Choice Of Many Nigerians, Going By What INEC Said—Osuntokun

Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Labour Party, claimed that, based on the tainted INEC results, the president only received a small percentage of the vote. He continued, saying that the INEC has declined to say what malfunctioned and that they are merely arguing against the IREV and BVAS.

He predicted that 10% of the population would elect our president. He continued by saying that it is unfair to judge or hold people accountable for circumstances that are not their fault.

According to him, “It’s not fair for Nigerians to be criticized or to be held responsible for situations that are not of their own making. The president that we have today is not the choice of the majority of Nigerians. Going by what the compromised INEC has said, First, they said there was a glitch; this is the presidential election, which featured about a 30% turnout of voters.”

