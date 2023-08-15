NEWS

The President Should Open All The Land Borders With Niger And Allow Our Trade To Go On” -Ahmed Rabiu

Ahmed Rabiu, the managing director of Kano Inland Dry Port, has emphasized the significance of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to revive trade by reopening all land borders with Niger.

During an interview with Channels TV , Rabiu highlighted that the closure of borders with Niger has caused numerous trailers to be stuck on the roads. He urged the National Assembly to actively advocate for the President to restore diplomatic relations.

Rabiu expressed, “Members of the House of Assembly should use their influence to urge the Presidency to fully reinstate diplomatic ties with Niger Republic.” He stressed that, through motions and appeals, they possess the authority to prompt proactive actions from the President. The reopening of all land borders with Niger is crucial to facilitate continuous trade activities.

Furthermore, Rabiu underscored the importance of maintaining the ongoing energy flow. He drew attention to the unexpected predicament caused by a significant number of trailers being stranded near the Nigerian border. This situation has led to goods intended for the market being caught in traffic, resulting in substantial financial losses.

